Lady Gaga to perform at 2022 Grammys, will honor Tony Bennett

Pop queen Lady Gaga will be performing at the Grammys’ stage this weekend, CBS announced on Friday.

As per the announcement, that comes two days before the ceremony, Gaga will be performing a very special, musical tribute for her dedicated collaborator and legendary singer Tony Bennett.

The House of Gucci star is nominated for five Grammys this year, alongside Bennett in two of the top categories, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, for the song I Get a Kick Out of You and the album Love for Sale.

The Shallow singer will pay a heartfelt tribute to Bennett, who will not attend the awards ceremony amid his battle with Alzheimer’s disease but he will be cheering for Gaga from his home, according to Bennett’s son Danny’s statement.

Ahead of the Grammys, an insider revealed that “Gaga’s performance is going to be the biggest moment of the night and it will pay tribute to the brilliance of Tony.”

“On stage she will sing Love For Sale, the title track from their last album, which came out last year. She will also perform Do I Love You, a song they previously did together,” inside source added.

Gaga will be performing besides top artists including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo at the ceremony, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.