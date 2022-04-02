Will Smith’s resignation bid ‘accepted’ by Academy president: ‘Repercussions awaiting’

The president of the Academy, David Rubin has officially accepted the ‘willful resignation’ of Will Smith while awaiting ‘reprecussions’.
Mr Rubi addressed the decision in a statement of his own, released shortly after Smith’s announcement.
It announced the Academy’s intentions moving forward and reads, "We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."
According to People magazine, the president went on to add, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."
This statement is in response to Smith’s own announcement where he admitted that he intends to sit for a disciplinary hearing and is ‘regretful over letting “allowing violence to overtake reason.”
