Friday April 01, 2022
‘Squid Game's Jung Ho-Yeon makes it to The Weeknd's new music video

The Weeknd first announced his upcoming album 'After Hours' at the start of the pandemic

By Web Desk
April 01, 2022
‘Squid Game's Jung Ho-Yeon makes it to The Weeknd's new music video

Canadian singer The Weeknd took the internet by storm after sharing a glimpse from his latest single Out of Time, featured in his upcoming, much-awaited album After Hours on social media.

The singer, who recently performed the Super Bowl halftime show, left fans excited as he shared a picture from the music video that features K-drama Squid Game’s star, Jung Ho-Yeon.

Sharing the glimpse on Instagram, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, wrote in the caption, “out of time : tuesday.”

The music video would mark Ho-Yeon’s first-ever appearance in an American music video.

Moreover, The Weeknd has recently topped the Spotify list of most-listened artists, leaving behind Justin Bieber, who held the record with close to 84 million monthly listeners.