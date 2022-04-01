‘Squid Game's Jung Ho-Yeon makes it to The Weeknd's new music video

Canadian singer The Weeknd took the internet by storm after sharing a glimpse from his latest single Out of Time, featured in his upcoming, much-awaited album After Hours on social media.
The singer, who recently performed the Super Bowl halftime show, left fans excited as he shared a picture from the music video that features K-drama Squid Game’s star, Jung Ho-Yeon.
Sharing the glimpse on Instagram, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, wrote in the caption, “out of time : tuesday.”
The music video would mark Ho-Yeon’s first-ever appearance in an American music video.
Moreover, The Weeknd has recently topped the Spotify list of most-listened artists, leaving behind Justin Bieber, who held the record with close to 84 million monthly listeners.
