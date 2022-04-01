 
close
Friday April 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry facing ‘critical phase’ after fallout over Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Harry put on blast following his failure to attend Prince Philip’s memorial

By Web Desk
April 01, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly stands at the cusp of a ‘critical life phase’ amid his ongoing failure to attend Prince Philip’s memorial.

Veteran royal commentator Richard Kay issued this claim during his interview with Palace Confidential.

There he branded Prince Harry’s current life phase as ‘critical’, “In part I think it probably was because of this allegation that he wasn’t getting the protection he feels he deserves for his family.”

“The other issue it throws up is that it does illustrate just how deep the rift is between Harry and the family and I think it has now reached a fairly critical phase.”