Kylie Jenner turns ‘cool mom,’ flaunts style in thigh-high boots, see picture

Model and business woman Kylie Jenner has taken the internet by storm with her latest chic fashion statements.

The diva is looking gorgeous than ever after welcoming her second child, baby boy with partner Travis Scott. Her latest pictures are proof that she’s a true style icon as on Thursday, the makeup mogul flaunted super glam vibes on Instagram with her latest snaps.

In the shared pictures, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is also mother of four-year-old daughter Stormi, can be seen donning the edgy look while sporting a stunning pair of black leather thigh-high boots and a black dress.

For the pictures, she was seen casually seated on an oversized white couch while glancing over her shoulder.

In the second photo, the 24-year-old fashion icon showed off her flawless manicure and eye-catching jewelry, including a few chunky rings and an intricate statement piece.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum post on social media with praise and love for her latest look. Singer Normani commented, "the baddest," while longtime Kardashian family friend Victoria Villarroel added, "yes to this ."