Queen has 'real fondness' for Prince Harry, Duke is 'devoted' to her

Queen has 'real fondness' for Prince Harry, he is 'devoted' to her

Queen could not be upset with grandson Prince Harry for long, even after he snubbed grandfather Prince Philip.

Filmmaker Robert Hardman, who has made various royal documentaries, notes that the monarch very well knows the skill of 'compartmentalising.'

Speaking on Palace Confidential last week, he said: “I think the relationship with Harry is still very strong.

“There is a real fondness and a bond there, he’s devoted to her.

“And she’s very good at compartmentalising. Talking to people who know her very well, there’s family and there’s business.

“The whole issue of them leaving the Royal Family and their Sussex Royal website, all that kind of thing, that’s business — that gets dealt with separately.

“But in terms of the grandmother-grandson relationship, it’s still very strong.”

Mr Hardman noted that Queen has seen a lot of family drama throughout her life and Prince Harry's snub is just another one of them.

He said: “She’s been through so many family dramas, national and international dramas, that she can stand back.

“As one of her former officials told me, she operates on the principle, ‘This storm too shall pass.’”