Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, more remember photographer Patrick Demarchelier

Renowned French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier passed away at the age of 78, his representative confirmed on Thursday.

The popular Hollywood artist, who is known for his iconic images of some of the 20th century's most glamorous women including Princess Diana, had worked with multitude of top magazines including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Rolling Stone.

Top fashion celebrities and models turned to their social media handles to express grief over his demise. Supermodel Bella Hadid took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt tribute to the late photographer. “I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle , most legendary , soft but full of life . You will be missed Patrick. Rest In Peace . and I got to shoot with one of my favorite people ever. @_chuwong . I will miss this day, and you dear Patrick…..”

Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaley Cuoco also shared moving tributes for the photographer, who helped shooting advertisements for top brands including Dior, Chanel and Carolina Herrera.

Priyanka Chopra also posted a photo of herself from a professional shoot that was clicked by Demarchelier and wrote, "Your legacy is timeless. RIP Patrick Demarchelier. An absolute honour to have worked with you."

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also shared her picture from her first-ever shoot for Vogue and remembered Demarchelier in kind words.



