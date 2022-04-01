Selena Gomez confirms relationship status with a rib-tickling TikTok

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has just taken to TikTok, to not only detail some of the dating standards she has set in place, but also to offer some insight into her current relationship status following rumours of a budding romance.

The singer addressed it all in a short video that was featured lip-synced comments by a man who attempts to flirt with her.

As the video progresses and the compliments begin rolling in about her smile and personality, Gomez is seen visibly rolling her eyes with sarcastic exasperation’s and comments sprinkled in between.

"Oh that's cute," she can be seen mouthing along, before offering an "aww" before rolling her eyes.

Minutes into its upload the video garnered almost 1.5 million views.

The post also included a witty caption that poked fun at her own dating standards and plight towards hypocrisy.

It read, "Maybe this is why I'm single. Don't believe a damn word. [laughing emojis]"

This TikTok comes just days after the Only Murders in the Building actor was linked to Zen Matoshi ever since their picture started circulating the web.

Despite admissions by sources and pals that, "Selena and Zen just met through a mutual acquaintance. They're not dating," fans remained sceptical till this TikTok rolled around.