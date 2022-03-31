Atif Aslam pens heartwarming note for wife Sarah on wedding anniversary

Music icon Atif Aslam’s latest social media post has left fans swooning as the superstar dropped an adorable wedding anniversary post for his wife Sara Bharwana.

On Thursday, the Sang-e-Mah star turned to his Instagram handle and shared a belated anniversary post for his wife Sarah and fans cannot stop gushing over the adorable pair.

Sharing a gorgeous picture, the Jeena Jeena hitmaker expressed his love and gratitude to his "queen" and wrote, “If I had my life to live over again , next time I would find you sooner so that we could take more pictures and make more memories together.”

“Thank you for being my Queen Happy Wedding Anniversary,” added the Dil Diyan Gallan singer.

In his post, Atif also expressed gratitude towards his fans, better known as Aadeez, for sending him heartfelt wishes and prayers for his father’s quick recovery.

“Aadeez thank you for the duas , my father is feeling better now,” wrote the Rafta Rafta singer.

The post garnered love and praise in no time as fans showered love on the couple on their special day.