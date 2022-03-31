Olivia Bentley calls Chris Rock's joke 'poorly timed & personal' lending support to Jada Pinkett

File Footage

Olivia Bentley, famed for starring in Made In Chelsea, called out Chris Rock on his joke directed towards Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars 2022.

Detailing her own struggles with alopecia, the reality TV star said that the comedian’s joke was poorly timed and personal.

“I don’t condone violence — and I wouldn’t suggest for one second that physical aggression is the way forward,” Bently stated in an interview with The Sun referring to the Will Smith’s outrage during the awards ceremony.

She went on to talk about how hard it must be for the King Richard actor to see the pain of his wife while she learnt to live with the autoimmune disorder.

“I know what it feels like to be shamed over hair loss — I’ve been there and know how raw it can feel,” Bentley added. “I’ve been bullied and trolled for my alopecia journey, which began just after I started taking the Pill, aged 16.”

She further revealed her own struggles, saying, “I managed to hide my hair loss well at school, but when I joined Made In Chelsea in 2016 aged 19, the trolling began.”

“People would constantly make (expletive) comments, like, ‘Her hair looks (expletive)’, or, ‘Why does her hair look like that?’”

Bentley then lauded Pinkett for having the courage to not wear a wig to hide her condition as she slammed Chris for trying to humiliate her with a lame joke.

“Chris’s joke clearly wasn’t funny. It was only last year that Jada decided to embrace her hair loss and shave her head after tearfully revealing her condition in 2018,” Bentley continued.

“To those who say Chris did not know about her alopecia, I say this: When is it ever right to make digs about other people’s appearance?”

She concluded, “Chris’s joke was a bad one. It didn’t warrant being slapped but it caused upset all round.”



