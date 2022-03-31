Lip reader reveals Kate Middleton’s adorable advice for Princess Charlotte

File Footage

Kate Middleton made sure her daughter Princess Charlotte was comfortable at Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29, with a lip-reading expert claiming that she looked out for her mini-me in a sweet way.



As Kate walked into the ceremony with husband Prince William, and kids George and Charlotte, many viewers noted that the children may have been overwhelmed at the ceremony, attended by numerous European dignitaries as well as senior royal family members.

Charlotte, in particular, seemed more nervous as she walked in, but her mother Kate had her back. She was seen leaning down to her daughter and whispering: “You can smile.”

This revelation was confirmed by lip reading expert Jacqui Press, who also told Mail Online that both Kate and Prince William were alert and made sure to look out for their two little ones.

According to Press, at one point, William also comforted Prince George before walking into the Abbey, telling him, “Let’s go in.” He then also introduced his son to all the important people present at the service.