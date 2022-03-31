James Corden ‘ruins’ fans’ day with nightmarish jokes on Jada Pinkett Smith

James Corden is being called out by netizens for his ‘nightmarish’ jokes on Jada Pinkett Smith just a few days after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on the stage at Oscars 2022.

During the Monday’s episode of his famed TV show, Corden talked about the dramatic awards when his producer said, “James, we have to at least acknowledge [what happened].”

Parodying the tune of We Don’t Talk about Bruno, Corden sang, “We don't talk about Jada, no, no, no,"

The 43-year-old English TV personality also serenaded lyrics around other major moments from the biggest night of Hollywood before he returned to the same chorus.

Reacting to the Corden’s joke, fans took over social media to blast the talk show host.

While one user commented, “Gave me nightmares,” other wrote, “Ruined my day” reported The Mirror.

"James Corden making the worst jokes that you will ever hear," another comment read.

“Had we stopped mocking Black women for too long for your comfort?"