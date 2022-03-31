Chris Rock finally talks about THE SLAP with fans during comedy gig

Chris Rock finally talks about THE SLAP with fans at comedy gig

Chris Rock is not shying away from speaking up about the Oscars altercations at recent comedy gig.

The comedian arrived at The Wilbur in Boston to conduct his first show after the night. There, he admitted to his fans that he is "still processing what happened."

dressed in all white and received a standing ovation.

"What's up, Boston?" he asked the crowd, before adding: "How was your weekend?!"

Rock later assured fans that he would talk about the incident some other time.

"Except for a couple weird things, life is pretty good right now," Rock said later in his standup routine.

The 57-year-old faced humiliation at the hands of actor Will Smith, who smacked the comedian across his face for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith medical condition, Alopecia.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" he said.

On Monday evening, Smith, however, apologised for his actions.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."