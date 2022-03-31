Chris Rock apologized to Wanda Sykes after Will Smith’s Oscar slap

2022 Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes has revealed that Chris Rock apologized to her at the after party over the slapgate incident.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Wednesday, Sykes, who co-hosted the Oscars event alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, called the slapgate incident ‘sickening’ and revealed that Chris apologized to her at an Oscars after party.

She said, "The first thing he said was 'I’m so sorry.’” Sykes continued that she asked the comedian why he was apologizing to her, to which he said, "It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina, y’all were doing such a great job. I’m so sorry. This is now going to be about this."

Reacting to the incident, Sykes then said that Academy should have taken any action against the King Richard star for slapping Chris after he made a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

“To let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is this? This is just the wrong message,’” added Sykes.

Smith won The Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. Sykes also spoke about Smith apologizing to Chris but also pointed out that no one yet has apologized to her and her co-hosts, who had worked hard to put the show together. She said, "No one has apologized to us."