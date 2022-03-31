Machine Gun Kelly reflects on being in 'dark place' amid romance with Megan Fox

FileFootage

Machine Gun Kelly recently recalled the time when the rapper and Megan Fox landed in a ‘dark place’ amidst early days of their romance,



According to Billboard, the Bad Things rapper, born Colson Baker, talked about his ‘first true intense relationship’ during conversation with Howard Stern of Wednesday.

“This is the first true intense relationship that I’ve been in,” the 31-year-old rockstar said while added that his 5150’s lyrics were inspired by the couple’s 'dark place' early in their relationship.

“At the time, yeah, I think we were in a dangerous place… what led us to search for healing in ways of, like, the plant medicine, ayahuasca,” he recalled.

Baker also addressed the violent nature of his song Sid & Nancy lyrics as he revealed, “That was actually a text that Megan had sent me, it was something along the lines of "if we have to live a life where we have to see each other with different people then we should just go out murder/suicide’.”