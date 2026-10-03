Anya Taylor-Joy sings praise of music star Raye: 'She has extraordinary voice'

Anya Taylor-Joy has nothing but praise for music star Raye.

In a new interview with TIME, the 30-year-old actress praised the Escapism songstress as a "ray of sunshine."



"Raye is exactly that — a ray of sunlight," said Anya. "Warmth and depth radiate from her, both in person and through that extraordinary voice."

The Witch actress further told the outlet that Raye has a rare talent for songwriting, too.

Anya also hailed the Where Is My Husband singer for being able to turn heartbreak "into music that reaches straight through you."

"The truth sounds better coming from her: powerful, honeyed, vulnerable, and knowing," she shared.

"As heard on her 2026 album, This Music May Contain Hope, she has that rare ability to make something deeply personal feel universal, turning heartbreak, humour, and hard-won honesty into music that reaches straight through you," added Anya.

Meanwhile, Ray had previously acknowledged that "fame can be confusing."

"This job and career path is so weird, in the most amazing way, but also confusing. We're put on pedestals and I’m treated as ‘Raye the artist.’ If you nurture that too much, you can lose your way. My family really helped ground me," the British singer said.