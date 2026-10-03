Dakota Johnson eyes ‘dream’ gig after ‘Verity’ release
Dakota Johnson starred in the film adaptation, ‘Verity’ released on October 2, 2026
Dakota Johnson has set her sights on appearing in a Broadway play in 2028.
During a recent interview for The Run-Through with Vogue, host Chloe Malle asked the Materialists actress whether she had ever considered theatre.
"That is a dream. I would like to do a play. I think I might do one," she shared. "Not next year, the year after. Talking about it."
But with her busy film schedule, particularly the release of the film Verity, Dakota admitted it was difficult to line her projects up.
"Planning things that far in advance is so (hard)," the 36-year-old continued. "Yeah, that's really perplexing to me. And I just can't, I can't even wrap my head around like, my mom (Melanie Griffith) asked me what I wanted to do for Christmas this year and I was like, 'It's September.'"
Along with currently promoting the psychological thriller, which is in cinemas now, and recently wrapped on the drama The Three Incestuous Sisters, co-starring Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley.
Elsewhere in The Run-Through chat, the Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed she recently cut her own fringe, as she tends to do when feeling stressed.
"I don't know if you can tell right now, but I recently cut them myself, much to Mark's (Townsend, hairstylist) chagrin," she smiled.
"They're a little lopsided; one side's a bit longer, but we'll fix it later. (I do this) sometimes if I've had a cocktail, I'm like, 'This is a good idea.' And then other times, it's telling of having some sort of existential crisis,” Dakota Johnson explained of her impulse to sometimes cut off her hair.
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