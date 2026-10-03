Gypsy-Rose's ex-husband Ryan Anderson reacts to Ken Urker’s death

Ryan Scott Anderson has spoken out following the shock passing of her on-off fiancé Ken Urker.

Urker was found unresponsive at home in Louisiana on Thursday, October 1, the same day that he was celebrating his 34th birthday, TMZ reported.

Blanchard has since expressed the belief that her on-and-off fiancé's death was the result of an overdose.

As for Anderson, he previously tied the knot with Blanchard during a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022. He had picked her up when she was released from prison in December 2023, but their split was announced only three months later.

During an episode of The Sarah Fraser Show, Anderson revealed whether he believed Blanchard was possibly involved in Urker's death.

“Honestly, I don't think she has anything to do with it,” he expressed.

Anderson continued, “Now, I understand why the police would want to cross their T's and dot their I's, especially in her previous conviction, I get why they might look into that.”

Blanchard served a seven-year prison sentence for her part in the murder of her abusive mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

“But I highly doubt she had anything to do with it. I would be shocked if she did. I honestly think it was exactly what she said. That is my opinion,” he added.

Elsewhere during the podcast episode, he claimed that he reached out to his ex-wife's father upon hearing the news of Urker's' death.

Anderson allegedly received a response from her father which read, “I will let her know,” referring to Blanchard.

“That's all I ask. I said just let her know I'm sorry and I'm here,” he mentioned.

Anderson further mentioned, “I don't even know if I should speak on it. It's just a sad situation… my mind is all over the place. I feel anger, I feel sadness. I'm upset, I feel it all.”

This comes after Blanchard expressed the belief that Urker's death this Thursday was the result of an overdose.

“I don't know if it was intentional or not. He was not in a good state of mind lately,” she said. “I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who shares a one-year-old daughter called Aurora with Ken Urker, claimed he died in bed at his residence in Raceland, Louisiana, via PEOPLE magazine.