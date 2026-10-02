Neal McDonough reveals why ‘Yellowstone’ is ‘too painful’ to watch

Neal McDonough got candid about her acting approach.

The 2018’s Neo-Western drama, Yellowstone starred Neal as Malcolm Beck who was a wealthy businessman.

In a recent episode of Arroyo Grande with Raymond Arroyo podcast, Neal revealed that he avoids watching his own work, saying, “I don’t watch any of my stuff at all.”

He went on to say, “No, because it’s too painful. It’s too hard because when I really immerse myself into a character, I’ll go back to him.”

The actor also revealed that revisiting his performances can actually bring back the emotions and thoughts he experienced while filming, “So going back, to me, sometimes can be really traumatic and painful.”

“But, as an artist, that’s what you live for,” Neal added.

He further explained his approach of getting into any dark character, stating,“You want to find out who you really are, what you’re really about, what makes you tick.”

Adding, “Sometimes when I play a really dark character, I have to go to a spot [and have to] think of things that you would never possibly want to think of unless you had an analyst next to you talking you through it.”

“The thing that gets me out of it every single time is, I see my wife Ruvé’s face, and then I see the five kids,” Neal continued, “Then, all of a sudden, I’m back to Neil McDonough again.”

When he was questioned whether he ever watches the finished version of his projects, Neal said, “I was there on the day [it was filmed]. I know I did a great job because God gave me a talent… So I don’t need to look to see if it was good or not. I think I did [good].”

“They keep hiring me, right? If they keep hiring, I must be doing something right,” the actor and producer added.