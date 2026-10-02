Kelly Clarkson reveals one major concern about AI

Kelly Clarkson shared her candid views on AI in music.

In a recent episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the Grammy winning artist shared her thoughts on AI’s growing role in the music industry, saying that it should be “welcome to the table,” but should not swap“ human element.”

She went on to say, “Here’s the thing — I love AI. There are very amazing things with AI that I am obsessed with.”

Adding, “I’m very into it artistically, too. I have fun with it just like everybody else does.”

“But when you see AI artists competing on a chart with humans, I have an issue. I think there should be a separate chart,” Kelly added.

While the co-host, Matt Roger acknowledged, “to chart as an artist is a huge deal.”

She also said that AI shouk=ld not be seen as “black and white” and it is a way of “altering” human creativity.

Noting, “I think that you have to be able to differentiate between [AI and human creations]. We can’t lose ‘human.’ You can’t lose what that is like,”

“You know, there will always be an appetite for that. But there can be an appetite for both, is what I’m saying,” the singer and talk show host further noted.