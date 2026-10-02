Slash drops iconic collaboration with Myles Kennedy

Legendary guitarist, Slash has returned to the music industry with a collaboration we didn’t know we needed.

Fifteen years and five albums into one of modern rock’s most enduring collaborations, Slash ft Myles Kennedy and Conspirators, also known as SMKC, have dropped their new single and official music video, Flying Blind.

The anthemic track is the first taste of a powerful new chapter for the band and serves as the title track from its highly anticipated fifth studio album, FLYING BLIND, arriving worldwide on February 26, 2027, via Gibson Records.

Recorded largely live with longtime producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Florida, the 12-track album captures SLASH on guitar and pedal steel, Myles Kennedy on vocals, Todd Kerns on bass, Brent Fitz on drums, and Frank Sidoris on rhythm guitar.

“It’s a really fun, kind of spontaneous rock ’n’ roll record,” said Slash of Flying Blind. “It’s very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw.”

Slash initially joined Guns N' Roses in 1985 and left in 1996 after a disagreement with his band members. From there, he embarked on some projects away from the rock group, including a solo venture.

Currently, Slash is also set to return to Belfast for the summer of 2027 as part of the Flying Blind World Tour.

The rock star is the first headliner for the second year of the Summer Series, which made its debut earlier this year.

The lead guitarist of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses will be taking to the stage alongside Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators in Custom House Square on July 4 2027, and is the very first name on what will be a stacked lineup for the new festival.

Slash will be making his return to the city after previously headlining Belsonic in 2019.