Dakota Johnson's mom reacts to her playful ‘Patient Zero’ talk

Dakota Johnson's mother has turned out to be one of her daughter's biggest fans, as she hardly misses reacting to social media posts mentioning or featuring the Fifty Shades of Grey star.

Melanie Griffith was among the thousands of people who reacted to Johnson's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she was asked some playful questions about Taylor Swift's “Patient Zero” video.

The clip liked by Griffith was shared with the caption, "Dakota Johnson on holding her breath underwater in Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' music video," and featured a hilarious conversation between the actress and the host.

Earlier, Griffith had also publicly engaged with a post containing Dakota Johnson's bold remarks about why she has shown an inclination for dating musicians.

Dakota Johnson with her mother Melanie Griffith

While Griffith's simple likes show her caring side as a mom, recent reports about Dakota dating Machine Gun Kelly have claimed that she has shown concern about the Cleveland rocker due to his past.







