Earl Spencer gives his second take on Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s brother is one of the most well known faces in Britian, second only to notable figures of the Royal Family themselves—and days after releasing Swan Song he’s doubled down in a second interview.

This time he sat with the host of Next Question With Katie Couric podcast, and touched on the time he really learned of Diana’s unhappiness.

He started right off the bat and admitted, “I never knew how unhappy Diana was until she did the Andrew Morton book.”

Moreover, the book in question is a 1992 biography titled Diana: Her True Story.

Regarding its contents he also said, “I regret to say I was probably just so busy getting on with my own life. And I think Diana spoke more about her marital problems to our mother and sisters than to the younger brother. But with the Andrew Morton book, I was like, 'You don't want to be doing this,' and she said: 'I have to'.”

As for his thoughts on the ‘gilded cage’ she entered and exited around 1996 he admitted his sister, “sadly fell out with all members of our family at different times.” But it was at that point when the now-62-year-old claims he had longstanding family friends, among others, call her to restaurants, for an ‘evening free from the melee in the Palace’ as GB News called it.

His concluding words in that chat were related to him reminiscing over that dinner and he said, “I thought this is gonna be so good for her. She can get away from all that Palace malarkey and have a fun time.”

For those unversed with many of the contents in Swan Song, it promises the life story of a woman who was “Beautiful. Beloved. Hunted.”