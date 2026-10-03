Josh Hartnett hails wife Tamsin Egerton for holding down their home

Josh Hartnett is praising his "amazing" wife Tamsin Egerton.

The 48-year-old actor recently appeared on the Scene Stealers podcast, where he discussed how he balances overseas filming with family life.

“It’s hard for me sometimes to live that sort of bifurcated life,” Josh said. “You wanna spend a lot of time at home. When you have kids, you wanna be home with them all the time."

"You really do wanna be a father who’s present and able to make all the right decisions for your kids — or even just make the wrong decisions, but be there, just to be absolutely present," the Fight or Flight star continued.

“When you’re away, you have to spend so much time focusing on the work that you’re making,” “You can’t be doing both at the same time," Josh added.

The Trap actor then praised wife Tamsin for holding down the fort while he travels for work.

“Luckily, I have an amazing wife who kind of picks up the slack when I go away, but it’s a weird thing,” Josh said.

For those unversed, Josh and Tamsin first met on the set of The Lovers in 2013. After being in a relationship for almost seven years, the couple quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony in London in 2021. They have four kids.

Work-wise, Josh is currently busy promoting his new film, Verity. He plays a lead role in the film alongside actress Anne Hathaway.

A psychological and erotic thriller is now showing in cinemas.