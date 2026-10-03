Phil Collins reveals what he would do differently in love

Phil Collins says his biggest regret is that his marriages fell apart.

The 75-year-old music legend was asked about regrets on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which aired Friday, to which he disclosed, "I regret my marriages falling apart."

"Sometimes I jumped. Well, one time I jumped. Two times I was pushed. But I wouldn't have written it like that." He added that he never planned to marry three times. "You don't go into life thinking like that."

Still, he said the divorces led to his five children, so he has to balance it. "I got five fantastic kids that I wouldn't have if that hadn't happened."

Collins first married Andrea Bertorelli in 1975, and they have two children, Joely, 54, and Simon, 50.

He said that marriage ended "because I wasn't there," since Genesis toured constantly in the late 1970s. He married Jill Tavelman in 1984, and they have a daughter, Lily, 37. They divorced in 1996. He said he "treated [Tavelman] badly."

He then married Orianne Cevey in 1999. They split in 2008, reunited, and broke up for good in 2020. They have two sons, Nic, 25, and Matthew, 21.

Lily also wrote in a 2017 memoir that she didn't see her father as often as she wanted. Collins said the book hurt him, but they have since made peace.

Last Christmas, all five of his children had dinner with him, which he called "moving." They now share a group chat, and he said it is "like a real family." Lily had her first child, daughter Tove, in January 2025.

Collins will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in November. He said he hasn't played drums in 15 years. In May, he said he is healthier than he has been in a while.