Anne Hathaway reveals why fame no longer matters to her

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she has learned to "chill out" in her career.

The 33-year-old actress recently appeared on CBS Mornings, where she shared that her attitude towards fame has "changed."

"I do think when I show up to something like this — you know, the joke you made about ‘don’t freeze,’ ‘cause that can happen. I know this is a big deal, but it’s not everything, no offence. And so if I freeze on set, it’s not the end of the world," said Anne.

"There’s a lot of people around who are there. And maybe they’re actually hoping that the best thing happens," she continued. "So I think that I’ve chilled out, which I think was necessary. And I think I’m more open to the fun of it."

The Devil Wears Prada actress added that her attitude towards fame has evolved over time.

"It’s actually just about the feeling and the connection that you have with other people. And I wish that I figured that out earlier in my life, but I’m so grateful that I did at all," she said.

For those unaware, Anne is currently busy promoting her new film, Verity. The new psychological erotic thriller film is playing in cinemas now.