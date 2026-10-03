What Gisele Bündchen really feels about Tom Brady years after divorce? Shocking details emerge

Gisele Bündchen continues to express love for her ex-husband, Tom Brady, even years after their separation.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to People magazine that the 46-year-old supermodel has no hard feelings towards her ex-husband and is “grateful” for the time they spent together.

“She always thought she would be married to Tom for the rest of her life,” an insider told the outlet. “The divorce was very upsetting, and she struggled to understand it at the time, but she’s not bitter.”

The confidant further shared that Gisele is “grateful for their children and the years they shared.”

“She’s very spiritual and looking back, she feels the universe had another plan for her,” a tipster added.

For those unaware, Gisele and Tom were married from 2009 to 2022. The fashion icon and the NFL star share son Benjamin Rein Brady, 16, and daughter Vivian Lake Brady, 13.

After parting ways with Tom, the Brazilian model told CBS that her divorce was not something she had ever "dreamed of."

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," said Gisele. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

“He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts other doors open,” she added.