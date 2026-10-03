Blackpink star Lisa makes shocking confession about solo career: ‘little scared’

Blackpink's Lisa has admitted that she "didn't know how to start" her solo career.

Members of the K-pop girl group, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé, spent 2024 working on their own solo projects, and Lisa released her debut solo studio album, Alter Ego, in February 2025.

Speaking to Variety about her upcoming documentary, Always Lalisa, which follows her during that whirlwind year, the Thai rapper explained that getting started on her solo career made her a "little scared at first."

"I tried a lot of stuff during Blackpink - we've been through everything together - but when it comes to the year break, at first I was a little scared because I didn't know how to start," she said.

The Pink Venom singer explained that not having anyone telling her what "road to go down next" was a challenge.

"At first, it was like, 'What should I do? What should I do?!'" Lisa continued, adding that "little by little" she gained "a lot of confidence and learned so much on my own."

As well as dropping her debut album in 2025, she sang a James Bond theme song at the 2025 Academy Awards, made her acting debut on the third season of The White Lotus and performed at the 2025 Coachella festival.

"It's been such a great journey for me, and I feel like my solo career just started," Lisa noted.

After their temporary hiatus, Blackpink reunited last year for a world tour and released their Deadline EP in February.

Always Lalisa will have a limited theatrical U.S. release on October 12 ahead of a YouTube Premium debut later this year.