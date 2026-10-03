Zara Larsson reveals ‘mega’ Coachella ‘dream’

Zara Larsson dreams of headlining Coachella.

The Lush Life singer, who experienced her U.S. breakthrough last year with the single Midnight Sun, hopes to book a slot at the famed California festival one day.

Larsson has attended Coachella for years, citing it as one of the places where she feels incredibly inspired by the artists and musicians around her.

However, she doesn't feel ready just yet to take up the top spot on the main stage.

"I'm not quite there yet, but I definitely want to perform," she explained to Billboard. "And then for headlining, I want it to be so mega and big and amazing that everyone's like, 'Well, now she has to headline.'"

The Swedish pop star recently performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago, with a viral video showing her bringing a fan onto the stage to perform the choreographed dance routine for Lush Life.

"I really want people, wherever they are, in whatever festival or country, to have that experience and to be together to create special memories," Zara said, explaining that she felt like every show and audience brings something different.

"It's something that can't be planned. And it's something that the fans bring," she added. "It's really something that I can't do from stage by myself,” the Midnight Sun singer added.

Zara Larsson has performed at several festivals this year, including All Things Go Music Festival on America's East Coast in late September and All Points East festival in London over the summer.