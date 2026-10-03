Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona's teacher issues heartbreaking statement after teen's death

The dance teacher of Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona has shared a heartbreaking statement following the death of the teen girl.

On Friday, Kendra Andrews turned to her Instagram handle and posted a video of Fiona dancing in the studio.

“This first video was taken only a month after you lost your home in the fire. You came into the studio like you always did for all the years I’ve known you…excited with a beaming bright smile and a big, warm hug for me,” the dance teacher wrote in the caption.

Kendra further penned, “The next video is our second rehearsal a few weeks later. You had clearly spent so much time outside of the studio working hard to fine tune and finesse. Your passion and determination were incredibly beautiful to witness."

"I didn’t film when you performed it on stage a couple days later, as I wanted to be fully present and soak it in. I just watched from the wings, heart swelling with pride and my eyes flooding with tears of joy," she continued.

Concluding her emotional note, Kendra added that she feels “shattered” over the loss.

“FiFi, I love you more than words can convey. It was an honor to teach you, laugh with you, and watch you grow,” she wrote. “Our hearts are shattered. We will never be the same without you here. I will miss you and love you forever."

For those unaware, Fiona took her own life earlier this week. She was just 13.