This Morning's Alison Hammond shares major health update after walking off live show

Alison Hammond has shared a major health update after rushing off the This Morning set due to a sudden health scare.

The 51-year-old TV presenter was seen clutching her chest during Friday's episode.

Later that day, Alison took to her Instagram handle to reassure her fans that she's feeling fine.

"Hello my lovelies, I know you're all worried about me. Honestly I am fine first of all," she said in a video message.

The TV personality further said, "I'm getting my old ticker checked out. I've been having a little palpitation and now I'm getting it all checked out, I think I'm OK, I'm hoping it's just a little panic attack or something like that.

Alison then apologised to her fans for abruptly leaving the show, saying, "I love you all, thank you for the messages, I'm so sorry I left you."

"I wouldn't usually do that, I would never leave a TV show but I wasn't very well, so you know I am going to be all right and the doctors are so lovely and checking me out," she continued.

"Hopefully everything is fine, everything is fine actually," added Alison." Look at me I'm rocking this gown and still got my makeup on from This Morning. Lush and love you, babs."