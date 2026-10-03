Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer get 'single' status 10 years after split

Tobey Maguire has officially finalised his divorce from Jennifer Meyer nearly 10 years after announcing their separation.

The former couple, who filed for divorce in 2020, has been legally declared single.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, "Judgment of dissolution is entered. Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated, and the parties are restored to the status of single persons."

"The Court shall reserve jurisdiction to hear and determine all issues raised by the Petition and Response herein, other than dissolution of the parties’ marital status," the documents read.

For those unversed, Tobey and Jennifer first met in 2003 when he was shooting for documentary film Seabiscuit. The two welcomed their daughter Ruby in November that year.

In September 2007, they tied the knot in Kona, Hawaii. Two years later, Tobey and Jennifer announced the birth of their second child, son Otis.

The Spider-Man actor and the jewellery designer called it quits in October 2016 after nine years of marriage.

"After much soul-searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," the pair said in a joint statement at the time.

"As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship," they added.