Michael Douglas confesses infidelity while being married

Michael Douglas has admitted that he had an affair with his Romancing the Stone co-star Kathleen Turner while making the 1984 action caper.

The 82-year-old included the revelation in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, detailing how he kept the romance a secret for four decades.

In the One Helluva Ride excerpt, he recalled the “magic spell” of their romance, describing Turner as “smart, funny and sexy.”

Douglas, who is now married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, was with his first wife Diandra Luker at the time, who filed for divorce from him in 1995.

He has claimed in his new memoir that both partners "having extramarital affairs,” was a deal-breaker and the two had already been separated at that time.

While filming the Colombian treasure hunt flick, Douglas has claimed that he and Turner were “immediately attracted to each other” and “fell hard” in the excerpt published by PEOPLE magazine.

He wrote, “We found each other first as friends, then as co-stars, and finally as lovers. Following an exhausting day of shooting in the jungle, we’d go out and have a meal, or head out with the group and afterward I would sneak into her hotel room after everybody was asleep.”

Douglas went on to say the relationship was kept hidden from co-star Danny DeVito, director Robert Zemeckis and everyone else on set, describing it as a “fly-by-night affair.”

He said the romance ended when his wife visited the Mexico set with their son Cameron.

“Diandra grew suspicious,” wrote Douglas. “A woman’s intuition, I suppose. At some point, she was alone with Kathleen and made it clear to her that we were still married. Her view of the terms of our separation was different from mine.”

Additionally, Turner was asked to address the excerpt to PEOPLE, in which she did not deny the affair. “Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago! I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner then went on to co-star in the Romancing the Stone sequel, The Jewel of the Nile in 1985, as well as The War of the Roses and The Kominsky Method.