Paul McCartney reveals inside joke with Taylor Swift about her wedding song

Paul McCartney is opening up about his decision to perform The Beatles‘ hit song I Want To Hold Your Hand at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

The 84-year-old Beatles star shared new details about attending the 14-time Grammy winner’s nuptials, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

McCartney broke down the details of his performance at the ceremony, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

The Wings alum shared that Swift requested he sing the hit 1964 track at the wedding, but he had a request of his own, which was, for her to join him on stage.

“I said, you should sing along, and you should sing it to your man,” McCartney said as the audience laughed.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that McCartney performed the fan favorite song at the wedding and also made the event historic in Beatles terms, too, reportedly performing the 1963 hit I Want to Hold Your Hand for the first time in over 60 years.

Additionally, Stevie Nicks, a longtime mentor to Swift, also performed at the wedding, per the source.

While it is unclear if Swift decided to join McCartney for the duet, Travis did show off his own singing voice that evening.

His brother Jason Kelce praised his singing skills during the July 21 episode of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast.

“Yeah, Trav can sing. Trav has always being able to carry a tune,” Jason said. “Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay. I think the Tuckers definitely have us beat in beer pong, I know that. I don’t know if I’ve ever met a better beer pong player than Ross Tucker. So, we can sing all right. Trav is very good. But, yeah.”

Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney have shared a respectful bond as the iconic Beatles star was spotted at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, days after celebrating his 82nd birthday in 2024.

The Lover singer would return the favor two years later when she attended McCartney’s intimate concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on March 28.