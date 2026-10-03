Why Pokémon card store closed for Kanye West and his kids

Back in February, Kim Kardashian visited LA Sports Cards. Then, in May, Kanye West arrived at the same store with their youngest son, Psalm.

That same month, the SKIMS mogul shared clips on social media from Psalm's Pokémon-themed birthday.

Apparently, Pokémon has become a family interest.

Now, once again, Ye has taken their children there, but this time it is somewhat different.

According to Page Six, citing sources, LA Sports Card temporarily shut down the store so the family could shop freely.

The insider added, “Kanye went to LA Sports Cards in Burbank with his kids Wednesday night."

“They shut the store down for him to shop. His kids were so excited," the source said.

At their place, West shelled out "thousands upon thousands on Pokémon cards for them, and they were going crazy opening them up.”

However, it is unclear whether all of his children were present at the store with him.

Another thing worth pointing out is the Pokémon collection West and Kim's children seemingly have.

For example, Saint teased a Kyogre card back in August when she was at the card store with his mother.

However, according to Page Six, the 10-year-old card is ungraded and not a costly PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) graded card.