Gypsy Rose Blanchard marriage plans to Ken Urker resurface after his untimely death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard dove into her life and what a possible future wedding to Ken Urker might look like on the TMZ Podcast, just months before his sudden death.

The social media star sat down with Charlie Neff back in May and the two discussed her marriage plans.

Charlie particularly asked if she felt pressured to tie the knot with Ken but Gypsy assured that she wasn’t being rushed into any decisions.

However she did admit that the pressure came from the world, even though she said she could see a future where they stay together but never marry, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell style.

If she were to have a wedding, Gypsy said it wouldn't be a quickie elopement with an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas, she wanted the classic fairytale wedding.

She pointed out her first marriage kicked off with a wedding next to a prison bathroom and she had no plans to repeat such a ceremony.

However, Gypsy and Ken never got married.

Ken Urker was found dead in his Louisiana apartment on Thursday, October 1, and the police say they found drug paraphernalia and a brown powder substance in the apartment.

An autopsy has been completed, and the results are pending.

While Gypsy referred to Ken as her "greatest love story" in an emotional tribute post on Friday, it appears the two were having some issues as they were taking time away from each other.

She expressed the belief that Ken's death this Thursday was the result of an overdose.

“I don't know if it was intentional or not. He was not in a good state of mind lately,” the 35-year-old said. “I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns.”

As per PEOPLE magazine, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who shares a one-year-old daughter called Aurora with Ken Urker, claimed he died in bed at his residence in Raceland, Louisiana.