All eyes on Robert Kraft after Zach Bryan defies him at his own stadium

Zach Bryan sparks reactions after he wears 'Free Palestine' T-shirt during a performance at Gillette Stadium

By The News Digital
Published October 03, 2026
All eyes on Robert Kraft after Zach Bryan defies him at his own stadium

At a stadium owned by Robert Kraft, who played central role in removing Macklemore from Ed Sheeran’s US tour, singer Zach Bryan wore a black T-shirt reading “Free Palestine”

Gillette Stadium is owned by the Kraft Group, led by New England Patriots owner Kraft. Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s tour over the rapper’s pro-Palestinian statements onstage.

According to TMZ, members of Bryan’s band were also spotted in matching shirts, with fan footage of the moment quickly circulating on social media.

Bryan did not say anything about his shirt from the stage.

Billboard wrote that the singer is scheduled to return to Gillette Stadium for the second night of his Foxborough stand on Saturday and all eyes will be on whether the shirt makes a repeat appearance, and whether Kraft, who has yet to publicly respond, takes any action. 


The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google