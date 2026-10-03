All eyes on Robert Kraft after Zach Bryan defies him at his own stadium
Zach Bryan sparks reactions after he wears 'Free Palestine' T-shirt during a performance at Gillette Stadium
At a stadium owned by Robert Kraft, who played central role in removing Macklemore from Ed Sheeran’s US tour, singer Zach Bryan wore a black T-shirt reading “Free Palestine”
Gillette Stadium is owned by the Kraft Group, led by New England Patriots owner Kraft. Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s tour over the rapper’s pro-Palestinian statements onstage.
According to TMZ, members of Bryan’s band were also spotted in matching shirts, with fan footage of the moment quickly circulating on social media.
Bryan did not say anything about his shirt from the stage.
Billboard wrote that the singer is scheduled to return to Gillette Stadium for the second night of his Foxborough stand on Saturday and all eyes will be on whether the shirt makes a repeat appearance, and whether Kraft, who has yet to publicly respond, takes any action.
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