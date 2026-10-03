Dua Lipa showers love on Ai Weiwei after powerful interview
Dua Lipa said she interviewed Ai about his book on censorship
Dua Lipa on Saturday revealed that he has interviewed Ai Weiwei, a Chinese artist who uses his work to challenge government authority and critique social injustices
Taking to Instagram, the “Levitating”” singer shared multiple pictures with him, writing, “Yesterday in Porto, I had the honour of interviewing the legendary Ai Weiwei about his book On Censorship, inside our permanent MANIFESTO library in partnership with Livraria Lello.”
She wrote, “What an honour to become a small part of this library’s rich history, and to have the opportunity to speak with one of the world’s most important artists and voices on censorship, freedom and the power of expression.”
“A very special day, in a very special place. I can’t wait for you all to hear our conversation soon,” she added.
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