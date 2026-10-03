Leah Remini’s Andy Cohen bond sparks fears of favoritism

The Real Housewives’ cast feared that Leah Remini may get “more opportunities.”

As the newcomer, Leah Remini entered the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some of the cast members are concerned about her close friendship with the executive of television network, Bravo, Andy Cohen. that she may receive special treatment just like RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, as per Radar Online.

A source told the outlet, "The fear is Bethenny 2.0."

It continued, "When you're genuinely friends with Andy, everyone notices. His pals get more protection, better edits and more opportunities. Whether anyone wants to admit it or not, that perception exists."

"Housewives understand the game. You fight with each other, you fight with producers, but Andy is the one person nobody wants as an enemy. So when his actual friend walks into the cast, the power dynamic changes immediately," the source added further.

Previously, on Instagram Andy shared that alongside Leah, the reality TV personality Tracy Tutor had also been in conversations before eventually joining the cast.

"It's really great. You know, we've been dancing around both of them for years," the Bravo executive producer revealed at the time.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 16 is currently in production.