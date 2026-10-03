Julie Bowen gives peek insight ‘Modern Family’ cast’s ‘group chat’

Julie Bowen revealed Modern Family cast’s latest group chat conversation.

Alongside Julie, the 2009’s TV sitcom, Modern Family featured a star studded cast including, Sofía Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire and many others.

Speaking with People Magazine, Julie revealed what keeps the cast members close and connected with each other, “The group chat is everything, because we’re all spread out,” she continued, “The group chat is the key.”

“We’ll just throw things on there, things that crack us up, nice things,” the Emmy winning actress added.

Julie said that their latest conversation was about Burrell’s Finding Your Roots episode which was hosted by Henry Louis Gates.

“We’re always chatting,” she noted.

Affectionately recalling her time on the series, the actress said that “It became home.”

She went on to elaborate, “It was 11 years. It just became the most comfortable, easy, fun place ever.”

Noting, “And maybe I’m just forgetting if there was conflict, but I can’t think of any. It was really lovely.”

“I love to hear that young people have found the show on their own,” Julie further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Modern Family marked its 17th anniversary on September 23.