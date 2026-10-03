Drake explains his generosity after being called ‘trickster’

Drake explains his generosity after being called a ‘trickster’

Beyond his stellar career, Drake is famous for showering money on both known and unknown people.



But recently he was called a "trickster" by singer Victoria Monét.

She joked while appearing on Complex Music’s Jillian Superstar show. Both of them agreed that Drizzy is a "professional trickster" and a "trickster master".

Regarding this characterisation, Drake has broken his silence.

His defence is simple: by spending money on people, he doesn't expect anything in return. Instead, he liked making others happy.

“There’s a return on investment in your soul for doing things for people who you feel deserve it," the Grammy Award winner wrote in a comment on Instagram.

He continued, "Whether you feel that way in the moment and they prove otherwise over time or it’s a gesture to acknowledge consistent love and loyalty, the difference is there isn’t an expectation on the other side.”

Acknowledging his vast net worth, Drizzy said he has more than the fortune he needs, adding that he already knows happiness can come from material possessions.

So now he wants to share that source of excitement with others.

“It’s self-awareness that you have been blessed with an obscene amount of money, and joy is the emotion that excites you the most," the One Dance hitmaker said.

"So once you have experienced enough joy from material things for yourself, sometimes the only way is to see the joy on faces after unexpected gestures for others.”

But that doesn't mean Drake didn't expect intimacy in return. However, he is distinguishing generosity from courting romantic attention.

“Transactional exchanges with the expectation of intimacy are a different frequency," he wrote.

Drake's remarks, in his view, set the record straight on why he often went on a spending spree.

