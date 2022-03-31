Kareena Kapoor opens up about her and Karisma Kapoor’s parenting style

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has just spoken out on her and sister Karisma Kapoor’s parenting style.



The Jab We Met starlet shares a special bond with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. To note, Kareena has two sons - Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, Karisma is also a mother of two kids.

Amid all, in a recent interview with Vogue, Kareena said that their mother Babita Kapoor has always pushed them be hands-on mums, just like she had been.

While talking about raising kids, Kareena talked about Karisma’s style of parenting and said, “Our styles are very different, though. Lolo is a helicopter mum. I’m more relaxed.”

She spoke about her girl gang Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla’s style of parenting and said that they all have different approaches.

She went on to say, “We all want our kids to be grounded because that’s how we are at the heart of it. But everybody’s way is different.”

She concluded by saying, “They all want their kids to be grounded and there is no book that can teach the art of parenting and one learns it every day with every experience,” Kareena concluded.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. It also features Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Also, this will mark Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration together after 3 Idiots and Talaash.