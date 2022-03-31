Chris Rock's brother drops major update on pair's reconciliation after Will Smith's Oscar slap

Chris Rock’s brother has finally revealed what really went on behind the scenes after the comedian made a G.I Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and got slapped clear across the face by her husband.

According to the comedian’s brother, Smith and Rock are yet to actually reconcile after the events of that night.

Despite calls by Diddy to Page Six that the pair have made up, Rock’s brother admitted in a Twitter Q&A this Tuesday that Diddy was in fact wrong about the ‘foul’ altercation.

According to Insider, the conversation arose once Chris’ brother Tony Rock was asked by a social media user, “So Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?"

Tony’s reply was short and concise, and simply ended with the words, "Yep."

This revelation comes just days after Smith offered an apology for his actions, which he himself branded “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

At the time he claimed, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," he concluded after having initially excluded Chris from his initial apology on the Oscars stage.