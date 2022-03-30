Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married soon!

Ranbir Kapoor talked about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt in a latest interview after speculations spread on internet that the couple might be tying the knot soon.

The rumours of the couple’s marriage fuelled when they were recently clicked with designer, Beena Kannan, as fans started speculating that they were shopping for their wedding.

In an interview with NDTV, the Sanju actor refused to announce the dates of the much awaited wedding. However, he did have good news for his fans.

The 39-year-old said, “Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Earlier, Rima Jain, sister of Rishi Kapoor, spilled to Pinkvilla that Ranbir and Alia will get married but she did not know when.

Rima had said, "They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you will all get to know. Nothing like this.”

“Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when," she added.