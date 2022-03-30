 Jennifer Lopez to enthral fans with her latest production venture ‘Backwards In Heels’

Jennifer Lopez is all set to produce a show based on the women-only residence ‘Barbizon Hotel’ titled Backwards In Heels as per a report.
According to Deadline, the audience will get to see the 'aspirational and timeless story about the glamorous women living at the Barbizon Hotel in post-WWII New York City'
The hotel was home for women looking for working opportunities after the World War II during the 1970s.
“No men were allowed above the ground floor, and strict dress and conduct rules were enforced. Men began to be admitted as guests in 1981,” the news outlet claims.
Some famous names that stayed at the hotel include Lauren Bacall, Betty Buckley, Joan Crawford, Rita Hayworth and Grace Kelly, and others.
The Marry Me actor will team up with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina under the banner of Nuyorican Productions along with Julie Goldstein whereas Richard LaGravenese will write and direct the film.
The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos.
