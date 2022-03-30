Prince William, Kate Middleton’s plans for baby no. 4 revealed

Royal experts break down all the rumoured plans Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to have for baby number four.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, in one of his recent interviews with OK! Magazine.
He started off by telling the outlet, “I don't think Kate and William have ever ruled out the possibility of baby number four.”
“Their children really bring out the best in them and Kate is a natural mother and very doting with children.”
“With Kate, despite her focus on her royal duty, her family still comes first. I wouldn't be surprised if they decided on another baby.”
