Chris Rock’s 'G.I. Jane' Oscars joke 'was not in the original script'

Chris Rock's 'G.I. Jane' joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Annual Academy Awards was not present in the 'original script'.

Rob Mills, ABC Unscripted chief, revealed that the G.I. Jane joke was an ad-lib which the comedian came up with during the show.

Mills was present in the Oscars production trailer with show’s producers and director Glenn Weiss when the dramatic incident occurred on the stage of the prestigious ceremony.

“Chris Rock came on and he was doing, I think, material based on what happened that night as any comedian will do,” Mills said in an interview to Variety.

He added, “He made the (G.I. Jane) joke. Obviously, you could see the joke did not land with Jada. And then you see Will start to get up and walk up.”

“There have certainly been unpredictable moments where people have gotten up and done things, so we thought this was one of those,” Mills further stated. “The 'G.I. Jane' quip was an ad-lib not in the script.”

“You started to realise this is real once Chris, who certainly knows the limits of broadcast standards, said, ‘Will Smith slapped the shit out of me,’” he concluded. “That’s when it became obvious that this was not a joke.”