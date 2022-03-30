Prince Harry humiliated publicly for ditching Philip’s memorial service

File Footage





Prince Harry was publicly slammed on live television by veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards for ditching his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29.

Harry reportedly refused to travel to the UK to attend the service at Westminster Abbey citing security issues, but Edwards told Sky News that that was ‘merely an excuse’.

Talking to Sky News presenter Kay Burley, Edwards said: “The security here is incredible, I can't tell you. He should be here.”

He went on to further slam: “He should get on a plane and pay his respects to his grandfather whether he brings his wife or not doesn't matter. He should be here.”

Edwards also commented on how Prince Philip would’ve felt about Harry’s absence, saying: “Well, I think he'd be disappointed. I mean because he was Harry's mentor… He should be walking in there. He should be sitting next to his father and the Queen and celebrate the life of this great man.”