Jason Momoa says 'he is not back together' with Lisa Bonet despite rumours

Jason Momoa indicates his romance with Lisa Bonet has ended for good.

Speaking to Access Hollywood ahead of the Oscars, Momoa declared that he has split from wife, despite speculations that suggest otherwise.

"We're not back together," he said. "We're family. We have two beautiful children together."

Jason announced his split from wife Lisa in January. The former couple share two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

However, a report according to HollywoodLife claims the couple is trying to mend things again.

"Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago, and they are very much back together," a friend of the actor told the site. "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."