Adam Sandler’s pours support to Chris Rock post 2022 Oscars fiasco: See

Adam Sandler came forward in support of his friend Chris Rock after the Oscars’ iconic incident.
For those unversed, on Sunday Will Smith went on the stage and slapped Rock in front of entire audience in the Dolby Theatre.
As this showdown began making rounds on social media, the internet got divided.
The Grown-Ups actor, however, showed his love to longtime friend Rock.
Sandler took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a promotional image from Rock’s Ego Death World Tour 2022.
The 55-year-old wrote in the caption, “Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!”
Fans admired the ‘sweet gesture’ from Sandler who backed his friend wholeheartedly.
They also left heartfelt comments on the post.
One fan said, “Man stood up for his bro.” Whereas another user commented, “Favourite stand up of all time.”
To note, Sandler and Rock were featured together in movies including You Don’t Mess with Zohan and The Longest Yard.
